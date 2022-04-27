Clothes out! Maite Perroni delights in “The Eighth Clause”

Maite Perroni in “The Eighth Clause” gets rid of everything

Recently the famous actress and Mexican singer Maite Perroni has surprised her fans, because she has taken off her clothes again for viewers, however, now in the series “The eighth clause”.

Maite after having shown extremely flirty For example, in the series “The Game of Keys” and “Dark Desire”, she has taken off her clothes again and once again showed that side that has characterized her in her latest projects with “The Eighth Clause”.

Manu Vega, who shares credits with the actress, assured in an interview that working with Maite is very simple, since in addition to being very professional and a good actress, there is trust between them.

It may interest you: Maité Perroni reveals that “Dark Desire” will not have a continuation

We had already had to do bed scenes together and the truth is that we have very good communication.”

It should be noted that in this new production Manu Vega brings to life the lover of the character played by Maite Perroni.

It is important to show these types of women, who have the control, the power and the freedom to make the decisions they want in their lives.”









La Octava Clausula tells the story of Cat and Borja, who are apparently the perfect couple.

However, like all marriages, they hide secrets, lies and infidelities that will surface on the very night of the arrival of an unexpected visitor.

It is important to mention that the series will premiere on April 29 on the Prime Video platform, actors such as: Michel Duval, Paulina Dávila, Christian Meier, Analay Rodríguez, and Mario Tardon also participate.

On the other hand, something that has been quite surprising is that this series was recorded in just 12 days.

The script was in charge of Frank Ariza and Mario Tardon. Produced by Christopher Hool, Frank Ariza, Koko Stambuk, Dae Jung Kim, Edgar Farah, Ayelén Fernández, Juan Pablo Ybarra Becker and Blanca Gómez Morera, while executive production by Maite Perroni.

On this occasion, Maite Perroni stars in this series of suspense and drama, she gives life to a woman who with money can control many situations in her life.

Despite being married, she has no qualms about having a loving relationship with another person and starring in moments that show a strong, brave but also selfish and manipulative woman.