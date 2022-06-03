Clothing, rights and prejudices

The term clothing comes from the Latin “vestire”, there are different types of clothing according to each occasion, casual or informal, formal, semi-formal, etiquette or sports.

There are companies that impose clothing on workers, in the case of women there is a uniform, and the length of the skirts, shoes, bag, among others, is determined, and it also exists for people who go to carry out public procedures in State public institutions, no shorts, flip flops, or others.

The clothing we use is a symbol of expression of our image, “our dressed bodies speak and reveal a quantity of information without the mediation of words (Fernández Silva), and then we would have to ask ourselves: Why do we dress in one way or another? ? Are we what we wear? Do we dress for ourselves or for others? Does the way we dress criminalize us or encourage crime? Is there a right to dress? In Erin Brockovich’s film, whose protagonist is Julia Roberts (2000), she wore a tight and provocative costume, as a legal assistant of a law firm, and although she talentedly wins the firm’s lawsuit against the destruction of the environment, she does not for that reason he has enmities for his way of dressing.

The clothing we wear is due to many reasons, and it is influenced by the social, cultural or religious, and we dress differently because we are (students, religious, doctors, nurses,), and on many occasions we do not dare to change our clothing simply by social pressure or “what will they say”. You have to wear clothes that make you feel comfortable, but in the case of women, they dress for themselves out of vanity, and they wear sexy dresses to impress other women, and they do it because they like to look good and other women like them. envy, and it doesn’t matter if others like it or not, but they don’t do it to impress or provoke men, as is usually thought.

With the clothing we wear, we can be criminalized and discriminated against, because we give the image that we are criminals, or we are punished as sportswomen for wearing clothes that are “too short and revealing”, as happened in the Tokyo Olympics, or we are women on trial. How do you expect them to respect you by dressing like this? Don’t you know how to dress?

But, it is ignored that we have the human right to dress freely, and therefore, it is questioned especially in the case of women for dressing with a skirt that is too short, or a revealing neckline, qualifying us that this is not typical of a ” decent woman”, because with this we are provoking that they throw us street compliments, we are sexually harassed or subjected to rape. Misconceptions that must be banished from the minds of both men and women, because it has been proven that clothing does not incite sexual crimes. And so it is stated (Alonso), “that women wear a sensual look to please themselves, and that they are not a card to compliment or grope, and that” the amount of clothing they wear does not determine the amount of respect that is received. they deserve”.

In conclusion, let us remember that “the book should not be judged by its cover”, and that “the habit does not make the monk”, let us value people in their behavior, and not by their body, their appearance, or their clothing, and Let’s reject sexist violence and social prejudices that affect the rights of people to dress freely.

Professor of Criminal Law, UP