clothing trends to choose from that can be seen at the festival

One of the music festivals largest on the planet is the Coachella which this year returns with force after two years of paralysis due to the pandemic. This mega event takes place in Indio, California, United States and began on April 12.

Coachella 2022 will not only attract music lovers, it also attracts renowned figures from film, television and the artistic world. These show their best looks to set trends in addition to adding color to the days of the festival.

Here is a list of the trends that currently exist in the world of fashion.

The garments that never go out of style and take the spotlight are those that make up bohemian outfits in which garments with embroidery, rhinestones and boho chic colors stand out, which can be tunics or vests.

Other key pieces in this style are the accessories and suede press in shades of brown with many fringes.

Coachella 2022

The bustier will be present

What has been setting the trend are the garment bustier tops that can be seen at the Coachella Festival. These can be tight or lace, and can be worn alone or with an open garment on top.

Coachella 2022

Rocker line, inevitable

Vests and jean jackets can also be made of leather. The rocker style is the most popular, as it expresses a touch of rebellion that attracts attention. There is no shortage of rock band t-shirts and military boots, which add points.

Denim, garments that mark a wave

It is one of the most popular garments at Coachella, so wear it from head to toe or opt for a cotton t-shirt.

Coachella

The 70s, the nostalgia that makes you wear the look

The retro style always transcends as it is in this example where you see Emily Ratajkowski with a short blouse with a bow, flared sleeves and a print of this time: the animal print. You can also appreciate the cowboy boots and flared pants.

Coachella