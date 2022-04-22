Cloud Gardens, Dungeons of Dreadrock, The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition and Flashout 3 are coming to Nintendo Switch

again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases it has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list that we leave you below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Cloud Gardens – May 12, 2022 – $17.99 / £13.99 / €14.99

In this meditative title that sparks your creativity, create little plant-covered dioramas of brutalism and beauty by planting seeds, reusing hundreds of discarded objects, and creating unique structures for nature to reclaim.

Dungeons of Dreadrock – May 12, 2022

Dungeons of Dreadrock should keep you busy for quite some time, as it offers 100 handcrafted levels found within the ancient depths of Dreadrock Mountain. Your ultimate goal is to reach the Dead King’s crypt to prevent your brother from being sacrificed. Certainly a goal worth achieving, but not one that will be achieved so easily!

The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition – Summer 2022

Make your way across 1990s America as a teenage hustler on a crime-filled road trip adventure. He plays Ali, a curious and sarcastic high school student who leaves the gang’s camp to go on a cross-country road trip. But this is not a pleasure trip! Ali is on a very important mission to save his family’s video store from nasty loan sharks trying to shut down his store.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yfObzBeIyI

flashout 3 – End of 2022

Flashout 3 is where high speed meets high stakes relentless combat, blaring electronic music and addictive adrenaline rushes mix to separate the winners from the losers. This is where gravitation is nothing more than an empty word, and thus you will be able to exceed all your limits.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Feel free to leave it below in the comments.