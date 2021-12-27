Cloud Italia, the Government chooses the project of the Tim-Cdp-Sogei-Leonardo quartet

This is the project signed by Tim, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Sogei and Leonardo to result “Winner”, among those submitted to the Minister of Digital Transformation Vittorio Colao, for the realization of the national strategic pole – they had also applied Almaviva-Aruba and Fastweb-Engineering.

“the one that fully and to an entirely satisfactory extent reflects the requirements expressed in the Cloud Italia policy presented on 7 September – reads the note announcing the decision -. In particular, the proposal meets the requirements of completeness of cloud services and security of “strategic” and “critical” data of the PA integrating with public administration migration assistance services and PA personnel training “.

The project will be published and put up for tender through a specific call for proposals organized by the company Difesa Servizi, in-house of the Ministry of Defense.. And according to what the Minister of Innovation announces, yes expects the call to be published in the first weeks of 2022, in order to allow the start of the works within the second half of the year.

Public control of the PSN, in the intentions of the Minister, will be ensured by a concession contract in favor of the consortium assigned to the tender. For the project 1.9 billion euros of the NRP are available. The migration of administrations will start from the end of 2022 to be completed by the end of 2025.

