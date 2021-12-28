Cloud Pa, the proposal of the Tim-Cdp-Leonardo-Sogei consortium selected

Listen to the audio version of the article

The first round goes to the consortium made up of Tim, Cdp Equity, Leonardo and Sogei. The Ministry for Technological Innovation and Digital Transformation, led by Vittorio Colao, considered the proposal presented by the “quartet” as the best. From there, therefore, we will start with the call “in the first weeks of 2022” for the construction of the National Strategic Pole (Psn): an infrastructure for the cloud management of data and applications of the Public Administration that is part of the overall plan acceleration of digital transformation to guarantee the security and national control of data.

The publication of the decree

This was communicated by the same department for digital transformation which reported the publication of Decree no. 47/2021-PNRR which indicates the proposal presented by Tim, as agent of the grouping of companies with CDP equity, Leonardo and Sogei, as the reference one for the tender for the national Cloud of the Public Administration. The proposal, selected among the three received, reports a note from the Ministry, “fully and to an entirely satisfactory extent the requirements expressed in the Cloud Italia policy presented on September 7”, in particular as regards “the requirements for completeness of cloud services and security of” strategic “And” critics “of the PA by integrating with migration assistance services of Public Administrations and training of PA personnel».

The race in the first weeks of 2022

The selected project, continues the press release, “will be published and put up for tender, according to the procedures established and permitted by current legislation, through a special announcement organized by the company Difesa Servizi, in-house of the Ministry of Defense. The announcement is expected to be published in the first weeks of 2022, in order to allow the start of the works within the second half of the year “. In essence, the announcement will start from the offer of the consortium led by Tim which the participants will be able to make improvements to try to overturn the result. The project of the consortium led by Tim was preferred over the other two proposals: one co-signed by Almaviva and Aruba and a third, in chronological order, presented at the end of October by the companies Engineering and Fastweb. And in the race he will still have an advantage in being able to at least equalize the best offer that will be presented.

The evaluations of the other proposals

As regards the evaluation of the proposals, the decree states that “the proposal presented by Fastweb SpA and Engineering SpA – adequate from an economic, financial, legal and governance point of view – is characterized by not being complete and innovative from a technological point of view”. As for the “proposal presented by the RTI between AlmavivaS.pA and Aruba SpA”, the decree states that “it is both incomplete and not innovative from a technological point of view and inadequate from an economic and financial point of view”.

The management of the process at Difesa Servizi

All this in response to the fact that for the NPP, which the National Recovery and Resilience Plan finances with 900 million (another billion is destined for local public administrations), the Government has chosen the formula of public-private partnership. In this context, the peculiarity is that the upcoming tender will not be managed by Consip, the spa of the Ministry of Economy that dealt with the previous procedures for the PA cloud. The decree law on the implementation of the Recovery and resilience plan in fact, it entrusted its completion to the company Difesa Servizi, in-house by the Ministry of Defense, for a choice presumably dictated by the aspects of national security connected to the management of data in the cloud that will involve large extra operators as suppliers of the successful bidder. -EU such as the American cloud providers Google (which is also Tim’s technological partner in the company Noovle spa), Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon web services.