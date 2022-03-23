cloud technology to facilitate indie game development

The company has already opened applications for free access to the service, which includes tools for developers.

We are already totally clear that microsoft is interested in the development of video games, but its initiatives also indicate that it wants to promote the creation of non-signature games. We see this with its ID@Xbox program, which promotes the promotion of indie titles through various ideas that include even official broadcasts.

Developers can request the use of ID@Azure even if they want to release their game on other platformsAnd now it has set out to further support this sector of the industry with ID@Azurea program that brings the cloud technology to independent creators. As the company explains in an article on its website, this new initiative aims to provide free tools, resources and expert support to small developers, which will accelerate the creation of a video game even if it has its sights set on a release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation or mobile.

After all, the technology offered by Microsoft can greatly facilitate the development of a project: “ID@Azure was created using the same philosophy as ID@Xbox, which means that our focus is on how to empower and enable developersspecifically with aspirations to use game services in the cloud”. The American firm has already activated a website so that video game creators can request the use of ID@Azure.

Azure technology has already been used by other video game companies, as we have seen with the famous collaboration between Microsoft and SEGA. On the other hand, this is not the only news that the company has given us regarding the video game industryand it is that it has also announced new data that involves the participation and experience of Xbox Game Pass users.