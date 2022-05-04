Club América affected by the Repechage in Liga MX; they are doomed

ANDl Club America managed to avoid Repechage Round in the current Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, extending his positive streak by linking four direct classifications to the league since the reclassification returned in the Opening 2020always getting into the first four seeds in the standings.

Despite avoiding the reclassification round, a fact that is to be presumed, since it is the only club to achieve it in Mexican Soccer, the Águilas have been victims of this same fact, since they have suffered ‘collateral damage’ due to the forced recess they have to take for the reclassification to be disputed.

Between 10 and 12 days is the time of inactivity that all the clubs that go directly to the Liguilla, being América the one that has weighed the most, because in these four tournaments, they have never been able to advance beyond the Quarterfinals.

In AP 2020, América reached the Liguilla third in the standings with 32 points, but Chivas dispatched them 3-1 on aggregate.

Six months later, the creams came in second place with 38 points, but were eliminated against the Tuzos del Pachuca with a 5-5 aggregate, losing due to the away goal criterion, which is no longer valid for Clausura 2022. .

In the 2021 Apertura, América came in as the leader of the tournament with 35 points, but now it was the Pumas de la UNAM who fired them in the Quarterfinals with a 1-3 aggregate score.

Clausura 2022 looks ‘different’ for the creams, because now they have gotten into fourth place, the worst position they have had in the last two years, but with a streak of 8 games without losing in the final stretch of the tournament.

