Club América and Guillermo Ochoa would have started talks to renew their contract

Guillermo Ochoa is going through a contrasting present, while enjoying a great moment with the Mexican National Team, with Club América he lives a nightmare as he is one of the most scored in Clausura 2022.

Despite being one of the best players on the team, a large part of the fans wants a replacement in goal and they see this year as the great time to have him, considering that his contract ends in December 2022, however, his future could take an unexpected turn.

Read also: Club América boasts Guillermo Ochoa’s unbeaten performance with the Mexican National Team

According to the journalist Jonatan Peña, the veteran goalkeeper and the azulcrema board would have started talks to renew his bond with the team that saw him born, for which the possibility of seeing him retire in Coapa has increased.

I like Memo Ochoa’s renewal talks – Jonathan Peña (@Jonatan_Pena)

March 28, 2022





Also read: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino far from the productivity of La Volpe and Osorio in the Qualifiers

Ochoa has not closed the door to the MLS, a league that has flirted on more than one occasion with the Mexican team. We will have to wait how the negotiations evolve in the coming months to find out if Ochoa remains in the Nest.