Club América and Tigres UANL, favorites to be champion

With the Repechage round pending, where the last four classified to the Liga MX Clausura 2022 playoffs, the site specialized in statistical predictions, fivethirtyeight.com, updated its projection to predict the candidate for the title in Mexican Soccer and the tigers top the list of most likely teams.

The UANL Tigerssecond in the classification of the Liga MX, behind Pachucacommand the list of favorites to champion with a 24% probability, followed by America club with a resounding 22%, after the Eagles were almost hopeless in the middle of the tournament.

A little further down is the leader of Clausura 2022, the Tuzos del Pachuca, with a fairly decent 19%.

Much lower is the super squad of Rayados de Monterrey with 12%, a percentage that will surely change if they are able to pass the Repechage round.

Atlas, the defending champion, only has a 10% chance to get another title.

Cruz Azul comes further down with 5%, Chivas and Puebla with 3% and the UNAM Pumas with 1%.

Puebla, Mazatlán, Necaxa and San Luis are ruled out as probable champions, as they are not favorites to enter the Quarterfinals.

