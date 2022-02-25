Club América announces complications in the health of Henry Martín

new news in Coapa for him America club and it is that even with the bad streak that the azulcrema team is already experiencing, one more complication has been added that puts the team in a dilemma, since through a medical report made by the team it was announced that Henry Martin had presented health problems that could prevent him from playing next Saturday against Cougars at Classic Capital.

According to what was published on social networks by the squad, the Yucatecan striker has an infection in the respiratory tract, so he will be in a process of observation and monitoring to see what reactions he presents in the next few hours, in this way it will be evaluated which is the procedure to follow.

“Club América informs that the player has an infection in the respiratory tract. He is under observation and follow-up by specialists, who will determine the treatment to be followed,” reads the publication.

This information comes at a very critical moment for the team and especially for the footballer in his career, since what was mentioned could not be a minor medical issue, especially because the footballer suffered Covid-19 at the end of 2020 and this could have directly affected or left consequences that have had an impact at this time, although a final diagnosis is still unknown.

What will happen to Henry Martin?

In this way, in the event that the studies continue to determine his situation, the striker would miss the duel against the university students this weekend, which could incur modifications to Santiago Solari’s line-up, for which reason they remain awaiting results, since he was the only one who managed to score in the previous game and has been a key piece for the coach.