Club América could move away from the Repechage even without playing

In a few more moments it will take place in the hot stadium the match between Tijuana and Athletic Saint Louiscorresponding to the Matchday 9 the Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022which is pending due to the events of March 5 in the The Corregidora Stadiumwhere criminals dressed as fans staged a fight.

This confrontation is of interest to the America clubthen a victory by the squad red and white It would take them away from the Repechage zone in the absence of playing five commitments of the regular phase of this campaign of the maximum Aztec football circuit, for which it would force us to be with the calculator in our hands.

And it is that at the moment Atlético de San Luis is located in the fifteenth position of the general table of the Torneo Grita X la Paz Clausura 2022 with 13 units, the same as the Eaglesso that a victory against the Xolos would catapult them to seventh, eighth or ninth position with 16 points, depending on the result of Toluca and Monterey.

Who will America face in Clausura 2022?

That is why the match between Tijuana and San Luis is of the utmost importance for Club América, who this Saturday, April 9, will be facing in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium to the Juarez Braves from Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferrettiwhom he will have to defeat as it gives rise to continue fighting for a place in the Repechage.