Club América defines its rival to prepare for the Clausura 2022 Playoffs

The America club tied in the Aztec stadium During the last edition of Young Classicobtaining a point that allowed them to secure a direct pass to the Closing League 2022where they tried to overcome the Quarter finals, instance where they were stuck in recent tournaments. However, one of the problems with avoiding the Repechage is that the competitive rhythm can be compromised given the week of rest they have during the dates of Reclassification. For this situation is that the directive of Coapa chose to organize a friendly match.

Different sources have confirmed that the rival of the Eagles will be the atlantean, game that will be behind closed doors next Thursday. Although it is important to remember that the Iron Colts are competing in the league of the MX Expansion Leagueand on Wednesday they will face Atletico Morelia in the semifinalsso only the players who don’t see activity tomorrow will be the ones practicing with the America.

America faces Atlante again prior to a Liguilla

It seems that it has become a habit for Santiago Baths impose a preparation match between the bluecream Y azulgranas. If it is about preparation, Thursday does not seem like the best day to have activity, less when the rival is from a lower division and will play only with substitutes. For now, it remains to wait to know the results of this friendly commitment.