Club América fans surrender to Claudia Carrión and attack Santiago Baños

This Sunday a couple of unexpected things happened, first the America Women’s Club was eliminated by Pachuca in it Aztec stadium in the Quarterfinals, so later in the press conference, the sports directorClaudia Carrion came out to announce that Craig Harrington he had not met the objectives and would leave the team.

This shocked everyone because the official message of his departure was made hours after this had been announced by Carrión. Given this, the messages of support began; in the first instance because for some the work that Craig did was not enough because he did not give minutes to important players and also because he made an immediate decision in the face of the lack of results.

They prefer Carrión over Baños

In social networks they began to praise that Claudia had made a blow of authority by making it clear that if the team wanted to aspire to a title it would have to make the necessary changes to the squad, so Harrington’s dismissal was a decision he had without wait a long time for evaluation, but for the removal of the whole.

On the other hand, comparisons began Santiago Baths, who is criticized for not being able to make decisions for the good of the team at important moments. This is how some azulcremas fans asked that Carrión be the one to take the reins of the men’s squad to make smart purchases in the transfer markets and above all that there be a strong hand in certain circumstances.