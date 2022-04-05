Club America | Intuition or information? Iván Zamorano said who will be the next DT

Iván Zamorano, while América played his match against Necaxa, referred, with his first and last name, to the next coach of the Águilas. Will it be him?

It is true that the Eagles of America have, today, their coach who is Fernando Ortiz. But reality marks that Tanoexcept for an unexpected turn in the decisions of the board, He is only occupying the position temporarilyafter the departure, ahead of schedule, of Santiago Solari. And on this topic, the one who came out to offer his version was Iván Zamorano.

Bam Bam, who wore the cream-blue shirt and who today performs functions in the media, during the broadcast of the match that the main male cast of El Nido played against his pair from Necaxa for date 12 of the Grita México Closing Tournament 2022 of the MX League, He gave the name and surname of the next helmsman who would arrive in Coapa.

The comment was made when Enrique Bermudez, during the broadcast of TUDN USA, expressed himself about the rumors that brought Ricardo Ferretti, current strategist of the Bravos de Juárez, closer to the Águilas. In that instant, Iván Zamorano reacted to this hypothetical possibility, and did not hesitate to remark, without clarifying whether it was intuition or information, that the one who would land after Fernando Ortiz’s interim term is Nicolás Larcamón.

Although it is not surprising given that it was the main name that circulated as soon as the Indiecito packed his bags to retire, it is the first time that a figure like that of the Chilean, also close to the institution, publicly shares his consideration in this regard. In short, the question is: Will the Argentine leave Puebla to land in America?

What channel to watch live and direct America vs. Juarez for Liga MX?

The Eagles of America vs. Juárez FC, match corresponding to date 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX, will take place next Saturday, April 9, starting at 9:00 p.m. CDMX at the Azteca Stadium. By the way, It can be seen live and direct thanks to the transmission of the TUDN signal.

