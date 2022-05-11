Club América is excited: Diego Lainez delivers the best news from Europe to return to Mexico

Diego Lainez receives a lousy gesture at Betis and his future remains in doubt



After being champion with Betis in the Copa del Rey against Valencia, Diego Lainez had another opportunity this Tuesday that was not conceived for him, coincidentally against the same rival. The Verdiblancos thrashed the Che team and are getting closer and closer to their goal in La Liga: to qualify for the Champions League.

Lainez, as has been customary in most games this season, did not play a minute despite the wide score in favor (0-3). Another who did not see action was his compatriot Andrés Guardado.

One step back could be two steps forward in Lainez’s career, since the latest information suggests that he could return to his country for a few months to have minutes. At 21 years old and with little prominence in Manuel Pellegrini’s team, the Mexican attacker has been one of the footballers with whom the Chilean coach has had the least.

Raised in the Club América de México youth academy before being signed by Real Betis in exchange for some 14 million euros, Diego Lainez arrived at the Verdiblanco team in January 2019 as one of the great promises of Mexican football.

Now, and after more than three years at the heliopolitan club and with two more years of contract with the entity, both the player and Betis are looking for an outlet for the footballer to relaunch his career.

There the possibility of returning to his home club has reappeared: the América de México, whose president, Santiago Baños, has traveled to the Seville capital in recent days to try to convince the footballer, as they point out from the Central American country.

Diego Lainez has played 72 games with the Real Betis shirt and has been able to score four goals and provide six assists.