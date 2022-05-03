Club América looks for a rival in the Expansion League prior to the Liguilla

The Águilas de Club América had an incredible resurgence during the Clausura 2022, since from being last in the general table, they got into the first four of the classification, for which they obtained their direct ticket to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla .

For this reason, the azulcrema team will be out of competitive activity during this week, although they are already training for their direct elimination duel, while they wait for their rival to come out of the Repechage round; and in order not to lose rhythm, the board seeks to close a friendly match with a team from the Expansion League, according to TUDN.

The Eagles had an almost complete squad for Monday’s training session, since Mauro Lainez continues to work separately from the group, although it is expected that his incorporation to one hundred percent will take place in the coming days.

America got fourth place in the standings, this after the change in the bench, after the departure of Santiago Solari, and the arrival of Fernando Ortiz, who recorded six wins, two draws and one loss.

In addition, América showed a lethal offense and a defensive order with the interim of ‘Tano’, since they scored 15 goals and only conceded 3, in the nine games he led.