Club América makes an important decision regarding Fernando Ortiz

From the game before Monterey the America club was under the reins of Ferdinand Ortiz with the hope that they could get out of the rut while looking for a technician who was up to the team. However, the strategist from the lower categories was earning a place not only with the attitude of the team, but also in the results.

El Tano was committed to the team, despite the death of his mother, since he did not travel because the team was playing an important duel. Even with the pain he made the sacrifice and it was something that both the players and the managers themselves could notice, making it clear that his commitment to the team kept him going.

From having been in the last position, the azulcremas today enjoy fourth place in general, classifying the direct Liguilla, so one of the ideas was that when Tano surpassed what was done by Santiago Solari, which was to reach the Quarterfinals, I would have continuity on the bench Coapa, but things would have changed by now.

What will happen to Fernando Ortiz?

In accordance with Gibran Araige, TUDN journalist, Ortiz’s continuity as technical director is confirmed, he would no longer be interim, but would sign with the team. Thus, for the following season, no matter what happens, America will not have to worry about looking for a coach, but only focus on the necessary reinforcements, especially if they become champions.