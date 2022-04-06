Club América prepares clean of foreigners for the next transfer market

After the very poor tournament that they are signing in the Closure 2022, the directive of the Club America Eagles analyzes the continuity of several of its players for the following semester in the MX Leaguebeing the foreign soccer players the ones who run the most risk of being brushed before an imminent cleaning that the azulcrema squad will have.

The Eagles can still achieve reclassification, mathematically it is possible, but the cream board is aware that the regular phase they have had is not up to the level of an institution like that of America clubso changes are imminent.

According to the Fox Sports journalist, Rubén Rodríguez, all the team’s lines will have movements, starting with the forward and midfielders, in addition to the team’s central defense, as they are aware that these three areas have been weak throughout the championship .

Which players are on the tightrope?

Although the source did not give specific names, there are few Águilas players who are ‘saved’ from a possible cleanup in Coapa, since footballers such as Roger Martínez, Federico Viñas, Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Sebastián Cáceres and Bruno Valdez, have been to duty in Clausura 2022.

In addition to this base of foreign players, footballers like Jonathan Dos Santos, Jorge Meré and Juan Otero, could also be targeted, since the recently arrived reinforcements have not given their chest to the capital team.

Among the Mexican players, Henry Martín, Miguel Layún, Mauro Lainez and Jordan Silva have not had an acceptable performance this season either.

Of the few ‘savable’ are Guillermo Ochoa, Alejandro Zendejas, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés Jorge Sánchez, Santiago Naveda, Emilio Lara, Luis Fuentes and Salvador Reyes.

Leading scorers in Clausura 2022

Diego Valdes 3

savior kings 2

Roger Martinez 2

Henry Martin 2

Bruno Valdez 2

Alvaro Fidalgo 1

Alex Zendejas 1

Juan Otero 1

Maximum attendees

Diego Valdes 3

Henry Martin 2

Jordan Silva 1

Richard Sanchez 1

Roger Martinez 1

Mauro Lainez 1

Jonathan Dos Santos 1

