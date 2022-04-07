Club América probed Camilo Vargas and Atlas shielded him with a millionaire Clause

The Rojinegros del Atlas have just renewed Camilo Vargas, a 33-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, who was linked to the Guadalajara team until 2026, that is, 4 more years of contract. However, according to Raymundo González, the reason for his renewal is because there are already clubs probing him.

In Super Gol, a radio program, Raymundo González and David Medrano revealed that the renewal of Camilo Vargas was the result of the Águilas del América surveying the player and with his renewal, his termination clause was increased to 7 million dollars.

With this, Atlas assures his goalkeeper, who is considered the greatest idol of the squad and in case a team seeks to take him away, he gets a lot of juice out of his transfer.

For their part, in America they also plan to renew the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, so a possible arrival of Camilo Vargas seems distant, more so with his new termination clause.

It is not the first time that Camilo Vargas sounds to reach Club América and even other teams like Monterrey also showed interest in the Colombian player.

