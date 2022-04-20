Club América ‘says goodbye’ to Carlos Vela; will renew with LAFC

The clubs of the MX League They will have to forget about the possibility of signing the Mexican striker as a reinforcement, Carlos candle, because the one that emerged in Chivas is close to renewing his contract with the MLS LAFC in the United States, which will expire this summer, so fans of teams like the America, Striped and of the same Guadalajara They were excited about their hiring.

As has happened in recent transfer markets, the arrival of Carlos Vela to Liga MX will remain a simple wish, since the former Arsenal player is almost arranged with LAFC to extend his ‘reign’ with the black and gold team , with whom he has the challenge of lifting a title in the North American league.

According to information revealed on Fox Sports, Carlos Vela would be fixing a new contract as a designated player in the MLS, which would be from a year and a half to two years.

Vela had a 2021 complicated by some injuries, but in this 2022 he has shown total commitment despite having only 6 months of contract, scoring 4 goals in 7 games, 3 of them in the game against Colorado Rapids on the opening day.

For this season, Vela accepted a salary reduction from 6 to 4.2 million dollars, according to unofficial reports.

Since his arrival in MLS, Vela has scored 71 goals and 31 assists in 107 official matches with LAFC.

The Mexican is two goals away from surpassing his best goalscoring record at club level, since with Real Sociedad he scored 73 goals in 250 games, where he added 43 assists.

