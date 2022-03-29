Club América soccer player with the possibility of having a serious injury

The Eagles of America disputed their Eagle Tour in the United States with results contrary to expectations, after the thrashing of Toluca on the Matchday 11 the Closure 2022 of the MX League 3-0, however, in the preparation duels against tigers and striped, the azulcremas fell 2-1.

affected creamblue element

To add to the sadness, an Americanist element was affected this weekend, it is about Juan Otero, Just when the 66′ minutes were running, he received a tackle from the player from Striped, Daniel Parramaking it impossible to continue after the ankle injury, and in his place came the young Iker Moreno.

According to sources inside the Eaglesthere is still no medical report indicating the seriousness of his injury, but in the following hours Juan Otero would be subject to the pertinent tests that indicate his physical condition and the time he will have to wait to recover from the blow, although the staff of the America club Hope it’s not serious.

Although there is still no official information, it is speculated that it could not be an option for Ferdinand Ortiz for the next Day 12 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League when measured against Necaxa by Jaime Lozano, where America will seek to win to continue rising in the General Table and reach the reclassification position in search of access to the Liguilla.

Juan Otero has had limited participation in this campaign, having only 26.26% with America, after appearing in six matches, making the starting 11 twice.