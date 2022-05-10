Club America vs. Chivas; the Clásico could be played in Semis or Final

Puebla’s victory in the Repechage prevented the crossing between the Club America Eagles and the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara in the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Liguilla on the MX League, game that several were ‘savoring’ with the recent history of the elimination of the creams in this same instance against the rojiblancos just over a year ago.

Although the National Classic no longer reached the Quarterfinals, this match still has ‘life’ and could take place later in this same Liguilla, either in the Semifinals or in the Final itself, without a doubt giving more importance to the crossover.

For the Classic to take place in the Semifinals there are only 2 of 8 possible scenarios in the Quarterfinals:

The first, where Pachuca, América, Chivas and Cruz Azul would have to win. This would leave the semifinals of Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul and America vs. Chivas. The second stage is the one in which Tigres, América, Chivas and San Luis qualify. This would leave the semifinals of Tigres vs. San Luis and America vs. Chivas.

In addition to this, there are two scenarios in the Quarterfinals that could be ‘the preparation’ for a National Classic in the Final.

In scenario one, Pachuca, Tigres, América and Chivas would have to advance to the Semifinals, this would leave the crossovers of Pachuca vs. Chivas and Tigres vs. América, with the possibility of an América vs. Chivas in the Final. In scenario two, America, Chivas, Cruz Azul and San Luis would have to pass, this would leave the crossings of America vs. San Luis and Chivas vs. Cruz Azul, with the possibility of an America vs. Chivas in the Final.

