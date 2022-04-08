Club América will seek reinforcement up front; Who will leave the team?

The America club is experiencing one of its worst results crises in recent years in the MX LeagueWell this Closure 2022 they are at risk of not even qualifying for the top 12 in the table and it has largely been due to the low productivity of their center forwards, who are posting dismal numbers.

The forwards have only contributed 28% of the goals for América, that is, 4 of 14 goals made by the azulcrema team in this Clausura 2022, being Henry Martin and Roger Martinez the scorers, since Federico Viñas has not been released this semester.

The most alarming thing is that this trend comes from the previous semester, where only 10 goals were recorded between the three attackers; 5 by Roger Martínez, 4 by Henry Martin and 1 by Federico Viñas.

The interim coach, Fernando Ortiz, has given the accolade to his three attackers and valued the effort they make game by game to create scoring opportunities, but at the same time, the Argentine has called up young youth players who could contribute more to the offense.

Luis Gutiérrez, scorer for the U-20 with five goals, and Francisco ‘El Tijuas’ García, scorer for the U-18 with seven goals, are the players that Tano Ortiz has ‘eyes’ in the Basic Forces.

In addition to this, unofficially it is ensured that in the Nest they are already looking at options for the next transfer market, where they will seek the hiring of a center forward to solve the drought of goals that the azulcremas afflict.

