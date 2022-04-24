Club América would receive a million if Real Betis wins the Copa el Rey

This afternoon, the Real Betis is disputing the Grand finale of the Copa del Rey against him Valencia, in a match that looks to be quite competitive between both teams that dream of becoming monarchs. Unfortunately, the youth squad America club, Diego Lainez, was not summoned or benched for this commitment, showing that he seems to be erased from all possibility. However, another old acquaintance of the Eagles could be causing the Verdiblancos give a large amount of money to those of Coapa.

Is about Guido RodriguezArgentine midfielder who was sold from the America to the Betisand as part of the contract, it was established that if Verdiblancos champions were crowned using this player, they would have to pay a million euros to the bluecreamequivalent to almost 22 million MXN. This was announced by the journalist, Josh Mendoza in his account of Twitter. A business that can go perfectly for those of Coapa if the victory is confirmed.

Is there hope for Real Betis to win?

Currently the score is still tied by the minimum, but the Real Betis looks like the one who manages the game in his favor, however, it will be necessary to reflect this domain in the email, otherwise, Valencia could take advantage of a carelessness and the tension of the rival to get ahead in the final minutes of the commitment. Guido Rodriguez he is a starter, and as he is regularly, he is being an important man in midfield green and white.