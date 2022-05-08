Club América youth player close to fulfilling his dream of emigrating to Europe

Another good news inside Coapa! In addition to having achieved the direct pass to the Mexican Soccer League and have closed the Closing Tournament 2022 of the MX League as one of the best Aztec football teams, the Club América together with the azulcrema quarry, they continue to be a magnet for beneficial updates.

The context

In the last hours, the notification began to emerge that Hareth Ortega, One of the most prominent American youth squads (who, by the way, debuted in 2020 with the first team), has ample possibilities of arriving on the old continent, since a specific club has already raised its hand to take over the services of the Mexican.

According to media reports Fotomaçthe Turkish set Fenerbahce It is the squad that has set its sights on Ortega and apparently, it will be a matter of time to clarify what the future of the central defender will be.

The actuality of the item

Today, Haret militates with the Red Devils of Toluca and during his stay in the scarlet hell, he scored 5 goals during the outcome and participated in 47 games and even scored an assist. In addition, among other outstanding data, it is important to mention and emphasize that the footballer was appointed by the FIFA as one of the best defenders in the world.