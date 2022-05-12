Club América youth player with the possibility of reinforcing Chivas

Although the America club is highly focused on its participation within the Quarterfinals of the 2022 Clausura Tournament Playoffsnotifications keep coming to Coapa.

The update

Recently, it was revealed that the Striped Goats they are already thinking about their reinforcements to face the Opening 2022 and for this reason, they have set their sights on one of the homegrown players of the Americanist squad.

The context

The player who has caught the attention of the red and white authorities is Hugo González, a Mexican goalkeeper who was in the first rows of Rayados de Monterrey and who, it seems, will soon leave the facilities of the Monterrey team, because the goal of La Pandilla already has two undisputed starters.

Information

According to information provided by Diego Armando Medinajournalist from TUDNthe Chivas, Necaxa and Toluca They are the cadres that are interested in signing González.

Even in this regard it is said that the Guadalajara is on the lookout for another goalkeeper to join the ranks along with Miguel Jimenezsince in recent days, the rumors about the departure of Raul Gudino They have taken a lot of strength and it is expected that they will be the last days of the Guadalajara goalkeeper, that is why they need to find and sign their replacement and thus, have two options for the goal of Green Valley.