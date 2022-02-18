Club América’s ‘Plan B’ for an eventual departure of Santiago Solari

The two tournaments where Santiago Solari has been in charge of America club They were failures for not getting the title of MX League. However, not everything was bad, because making a total balance, the only bad thing was the Liguilla, because during the regular phase they reached large sums of points that together exceed 70 units, securing their place in the top four from an early stage of each semester. This earned the Argentine strategist to buy oxygen for this third contest as Cream bluebut right now he cannot sustain the squad or to achieve results in the first days.

Last night, the Eagles they faced the Mazatlan FC in what was the pending commitment by date two of Shout Mexico 2022where those of Coapa two goals fell against one against one of the rivals that normally look like victims in national football. Beyond the goals scored by the gunboatsthe ineffectiveness of the Americasince those led by Santiago Solari they did not find where to hurt their rival more than in the last minutes. On the other hand, the defense did not look good either, with offensive attacks from Mazatlan that they were able to finish the match earlier.

Given all of the above, a large part of the fans Eagle requires the departure of Santiago Solari of the capital locker room, arguing that the team is too big for him and if he could not be champion when they added so many points in the regular season, now less so when they already lost to rivals like Athletic Saint Louis and those of the Pacific, who seemed to be in a position to resume the path of victory. For this reason, it seems that inside Coapa they already have a Plan B in case they have to remove Solariand this would be Diego Ramirez.

Who is Diego Ramírez, possible substitute for Santiago Solari?

As reported by César Cuervo of WRadiusthe Director of Sports Development of the Americas, Diego Ramirezwould be the one who sits on the Azulcrema bench on an interim basis if they fire Solari. Let us remember that Ramírez has already held positions as a strategist in the under 20 of the Mexican team and Xolos from Tijuana, pictures where he did not get good results and for the same reason he was dismissed. However, he already knows the inside of the Americabecause he was as an assistant with Michael Herrera in 2013, and is now in a mostly administrative role.