Club Chérie collector’s item: “Don’t Stop The Music” by Rihanna

“Don’t Stop the Music” from Rihanna’s third album “Good Girl Gone Bad” was released in 2007.

The song uses sampling from the vocal score of Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'”. It should be noted that the piece by Michael Jackson is itself inspired by “Soul Makossa” by the famous Cameroonian artist Manu Dibango.

In the clip, the video opens with Rihanna and two of her friends getting out of a cab and walking into a candy store waving at a child to be quiet. They pass in the back room where there is in fact a nightclub, located in Bělehradská street in Prague. The singing starts when Rihanna is in the bathroom to put on her makeup. Then she wanders into the club where everyone is dancing, and the choirs begin. For the second verse, we see Rihanna singing perched on a table, then surrounded by her friends and we see her dancing in the box. The music video has been viewed over 600 million times on YouTube.

“Don’t stop the Music” was covered by Jamie Cullum, in his album “The Pursuit” (November 2009). The artist had previously covered Rihanna’s “Umbrella” on stage. This cover allows a completely new listening to the piece.

