Club favorite Darling of the day: Conan Gray’s “Disaster”

Conan Gray has shared a new song called “Disaster” about dangerous encounters.

The American singer first rose to prominence via his YouTube channel, which landed him a signing to Republic Records in 2018. He released the EP “Sunset Season” and followed it up with his debut. album “Kid Krow” in 2020.

He has just released his second album “Superache” and he is attracting attention. The disc tackles the themes of childhood trauma, abuse, friendship and love. The album features a stack of singles Gray has released since 2021, including “Astronomy”, “People Watching”, “Jigsaw”, “Memories” and “Yours”.

“Disaster” was written and produced by Henry Walter, who operates as Cirkut. He’s already worked with everyone from Britney Spears to Ne-Yo, Ciara, Kesha, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Adam Lambert, Kanye West and Miley Cyrus.

Over the years, Cirkut has produced massive hits including “Wrecking Ball” for Miley Cyrus, “Die Young” for Kesha, “Starboy” for The Weeknd and Daft Punk.

Conan Gray said in a US TV interview that while he was singing about the breakup, it wasn’t based on his own experiences.

Listen “Disaster” by Conan Gray on Cherie FM!