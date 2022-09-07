Club: Mbappé and Messi, kings of the start of matches in the Champions League

Successful return to school for PSG on the European scene. After a good start to the season, the capital club confirmed its good momentum by winning against Juventus (2-1) on the first day of the Champions League. In a festive atmosphere, Christophe Galtier’s team quickly got on the right track when Neymar and Kylian Mbappé decided to play the whole Piedmontese defensive block together.

With his opener in the 5th minute of play, Kylian Mbappé becomes one of the most decisive players in the history of the Champions League at the start of the game. It is already the fifth time that the Frenchman has found the net in the first five minutes of an LDC meeting. As it stands, the Frenchman is in fact the second most decisive player at the start of the game behind a certain … Lionel Messi. The Argentine has cleared the way for his partners in the opening 300 seconds of a European match six times in his career.

With the two men in their team, PSG therefore have the most threatening weapons in the history of the Champions League at the start of the match. Juventus paid the price, SL Benfica and Maccabi Haifa were warned.

Source link