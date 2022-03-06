Club of Ecuador already called Cristian Ramírez Independiente del Valle

The Ecuadorian winger left his suspended contract with Krasnodar due to the conflict and is already looking to return to the LigaPro.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to have an effect on football, this Friday FIFA gave permission to foreign players to leave their respective Russian clubs and others the suspension of contracts, one of these cases is Cristian Ramírez. Little more than 24 hours later, the winger was already called from Ecuador.

+ Arturo Mina received a call from a LigaPro club

+ Juan Luis Anangonó wants to play in this club from Ecuador

+ LDUQ gives Marini an ultimatum

According to the Medio Tiempo portal, the Ecuadorian defender was already called by Independiente del Valle, the Ecuadorian champions would seek the arrival of the former national team for at least a few months. Ramírez just left the quarry of the Sangolquí painting.

Ramírez was a youth squad for the blue-and-black until he jumped abroad to play for Nuremberg and Fortuna Dusseldorf before going to Krasnodar where he has been for more than four seasons. The side would be open to a temporary return to the country.

Another issue to clarify is the possibilities that Ramírez has to play in IDV since the suspension that Krasnodar allowed had prohibited them from signing for another club, unless there are negotiations from side to side.