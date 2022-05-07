Club: Paredes on Messi’s arrival at PSG: “At first we obviously didn’t believe him”

Very close to Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes never misses an opportunity to highlight the former number 10 of FC Barcelona. After having multiplied the foot calls against him, the PSG player had difficulty believing that Messi joined him in France last summer.

Leandro Paredes longed for Lionel Messi to join him at PSG, but found it hard to believe when his friend officially signed in Paris. While on vacation in Ibiza with his compatriot and other PSG players, the midfielder told TyC Sports: ” We had seen him in Ibiza the day before, and he was leaving the next day to sign for his club, he was already there. We always told him “Come with us” but he told us “I’ve already arranged everything, tomorrow I’m leaving to sign”. Then I don’t know what happened on that trip to Barcelona because the very night he was going to sign the contract he told us he was coming here “.

This announcement was so surprising to Parisians that ” at first we obviously didn’t believe him “Recalls the framework of the Albiceleste. ” When he told me that he had arranged everything and that he was going to Paris to sign the contract, I said to him: “Until you sign and I don’t see you with the jersey from Paris Saint-Germain, I won’t believe its”. ” Yet the ” Pulga is well on its way to concluding its first season in France. An unsuccessful exercise which caused him some concern.

Paredes surprised by the whistles

Often appearing halftone on the lawn in recent months, Messi has crystallized criticism in the company of Neymar following the elimination in the Champions League against Real Madrid. ” When the fans whistled it I couldn’t believe it, those are things we can’t deal with but it was really crazy “says Paredes. ” You suffer because knowing what Leo is, what he generates and what he gives you, what he tries to do for the club and how he prepares, the truth is that it’s boring. »

The critics should be quiet this weekend at least since Messi is doubtful for the reception of Troyes this Sunday (8:45 p.m.) at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinian is injured in the ribs and trained alongside the group this morning.