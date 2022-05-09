Club Puebla gets its ticket to Liguilla by beating Mazatlán FC

The Puebla team confirmed that having fallen in the playoffs was an accident, they already beat Mazatlán FC from the first minute, by a score of 3-1, for which they will have to wait for their opportunity to play their first league.

The ‘Larcaboyz’ were present on the scoreboard from minute 3, with a free kick shot by Diego de Buen, who put all the seal of the house to put the ‘La Franja’ team ahead.

Ten minutes later, the central defender, Juan Pablo Segovia, took advantage of his height to finish off a header and beat the Uruguayan goalkeeper, Nicolás Vikonis, however, the Sinaloa team would have an immediate response and near the end of the first half, Rubio shortened the distance .

For the second part, Mazatlán tried to go for the second goal, but Puebla scored the third, however, the score would be annulled for out of place. Things got complicated on the final stretch when Barragán was expelled and left ‘La with ten Stripe’.

Mazatlán FC went on the attack and with the claw of Vikonis, who went to finish off with a header, lowered the ball in the small area, making it difficult for the defense that could not reject, something that Vidrió took advantage of to tie the game in compensation. In the end, Puebla defeated the Sinaloa team 3-1 in a round of honeycombs.