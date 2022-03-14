Club Querétaro could go to Culiacán! Governor confirms contacts

Midtime Editorial

Querétaro could live its last months with First Division soccer. After the unfortunate violent brawl between Queretaro and Atlas fans, one of the sanctions imposed on the club is that they will play a year behind closed doors and the franchise must be sold by Grupo Calienteand that’s where Culiacán, Sinaloa, appears on the scene as a possible new venue.

The Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moyapublicly acknowledged this Monday at a press conference that has already been contacted by the current owners of Gallos Blancos (who also own the Xolos from Tijuana) to move the franchise to Culiacánsomething that he did not rule out at all and even admitted that he likes the idea of ​​having First-class football in the entity.

“In a very transparent way I would support it. In fact they already looked for me (Hot Group) because if it is to bring a show for the culichis I will bring it to them, I like transparent soccer. First of all, that they want to come and not because there (Querétaro) they don’t want them for a year, the second is to know under what conditions we can receive them, “he said.

Culiacan has history in the Maximum Circuit of our football with the Gold of Sinaloawhere the now renowned Spanish coach played as a footballer, Pep Guardiolain addition to other soccer stars such as Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Washington Sebastian “Loco” Abreu. Currently, the culichi franchise is in the Expansion League.

