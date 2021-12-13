Club World Cup: One-way final. Sada wins 3-0. Civitanova misses 26 bars in three sets!

Final 1st place

Cucine Lube Civitanova – Sada Cruzeiro 0-3 (17-25, 22-25, 23-25) – Scoreboards set by set

Cucine Lube Civitanova: Garcia 11, Kovar 1, Sottile 0, Marchisio 0, Balaso (L), Lucarelli 9, Zaytsev 1, Diamantini 1, Simon 7, De Cecco 2, Anzani 0, Yant 11. NE Juantorena, Jeroncic. Herds Blengini

Sada Cruzeiro: Provenzano L, Rodrigues 6, De Souza Wallace 9, Leao 8, Isac 6, Gil Kreling Fernando 0, Lopez 12. NE: Oppenkoski, Loh Lucas, Rech, Batista Cledenílson Souz, Kehl Bauer Lucas, Resley, Provensi. Coach: Filipe Augusto Ferraz –

REFEREES: Gerothodoros, Dziewirz.

NOTES – set duration: 00 ‘, 23′, 27 ’24’; tot: 74 ′. – Roll of honor

BETIM – The Sada Cruzeiro extinguishes the Italian dreams of winning the Club World Cup again and instead achieves his 4th world championship victory. The final is a one-way competition in favor of the hosts. The Ginasio Poliesportivo Divino Braga is a pit, all in favor of Wallace and c. while Lube struggles to stay in the game, she starts immediately below in the first set (27% in attack) and then is forced to chase by forcing: 26 serving errors in total give the Brazilians an easier side out. Sada deserves the final victory, Lube deserves regret for so much energy spent in the semifinals and the absence of two big players like Juantorena and Zaytsev who weigh a lot in a final like this.

SEXTETS – Sada with Fernando Cachopa as director, Wallace opposite, Isac and Otavio in the center, Lopez and Rodriguinho spikers, Lukinha is the free. Civitanova with De Cecco as director, Gabi Garcia opposite, Lucarelli and Yant in 4th place, Simon and Anzani in the middle, Balaso free.

THE MATCH – Well Yant, immediately in the game, 3 mistakes by Garcia instead lead to Zaytsev’s entrance when Sada is on 8-13. De Cecco exalts himself from nine meters with two aces that reopen the set: 11-13, Lopez in trouble with the bagher. Lucarelli mura Wallace: 12-13. Lube’s errors increase: Lucarelli out, Zaytsev punches from 1, space also for Kovar. Lube at 27% in attack, 14 errors in favor of Sada. There is no story, the first set is of the Brazilians 17-25.

It starts again and Blengini rests on Gabi Garcia diagonally with De Cecco. Lube struggles to serve (3 red and white errors in the initial 4-3, Sada is not struggling to achieve). The Sada flexes his muscles while the Ginasio Poliesportivo Divino Braga turns on. On the side of the second referee, with no more team benches, behind him is the public in contact with the field, NBA style. The “pressure” turns on Rodriguinho and his teammates who hook Lube on 10-10 and then forcing the serve go forward 13-15. Gabi Garcia gives tit for tat: 18-18 his the ace of parity. However, it lasts a moment: Garcia gives the point of the new -2, then Sada extends with a more incisive attack in this phase, block and serve. Just from 9 meters comes the ace of Rodriguinho on Balaso that closes the set: 22-25. Lube grows in attack (67% against 27% in the 1st set) but 11 errors in the partial, of which 9 from nine meters (for only 2 aces) make the difference.

Outside Anzani, inside Diamantini. The first important break of Sada is a block by Isac on Yant: 5-7, while Lube continues to make mistakes again from nine meters. Kovar enters on 8-9, Lopez finds the ace right on the hammer of place 4 newly entered. There is only one team on the field, Sada: Lube continues to make mistakes (Yant, Lucarelli, Kovar, Simon…) and while Otavio blocks Simon +4. At 15-19 there are already 7 wrong serves in the set, 24 in total.

The last to surrender are Lucarelli in attack, Balaso in defense, Garcia who finds the ace of 20-23. Yant, who returned late, tries, cancels the first match ball with the attack of 22-24 and then places the ace of 23-24. Then he puts the joke on the net 23-25, Wrong 26th measure red and white in three sets.