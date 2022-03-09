Clubs and television stations will decide when suspended duels are played J9

Mexico City /

In a virtual press conference, Mikel Arreola, president of Liga MX, announced how the rescheduling of the three games suspended of the Matchday 9 after the violent acts occurred last Saturday at the La Corregidora Stadium in the game between Queretaro and Atlas.

the duels between Pumas vs Mazatlan, Xolos vs Atletico San Luis and the Pachuca vs. Tigres they will be analyzed for the clubs and the TV stations to find suitable dates on which the six teams involved can play.

The games that were not played will be rescheduled with the clubs and television stations.”.

That yes, the pending Come in Rayados and Juarez of Date Five that would be played this Tuesday, March 8 moved to Tuesday March 15.

As previously announced, the Day 10 will continue its march and will start the friday march 11 for Finalize the saturday 13. This weekend there are two classics: Cruz Azul vs Pumas in the Aztec and the Chivas vs. America at the Akron.

WOMEN AND EXPANSION

For its part, in the Women’s MX Leaguein which in total six duels were suspended as part of Monday’s billboard, too should be discussed with the television. Matchday 11, which begins this Tuesday, March 8, of the Expansion League goes behind closed doors.

