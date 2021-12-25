Clubs do not release players for the African Cup: a letter appears

There World Leagues Forum (WLF) wrote to FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to say that they will not release players for the event until January 3, 2022: clubs are expected to leave players by December 27, which is 13 days before the start of the match. tournament, but the WLF claimed the date was “unreasonable and disproportionate”. The same association, which represents more than 40 professional leagues, said it wrote twice to FIFA and CAF last month but received no response and that any punishment for not releasing the players would be “nil”.

WLF Secretary General Jerome Perlemuter said in a letter sent Thursday and published by Reuters news agency: “As indicated in our unanswered letter of November 19, more than a month ago, we believe that the FIFA rule needs to be adapted. Consequently, in order to mitigate the impact of decisions made on AFCON, we believe that the release of the players will start on January 3 for those clubs and players who have matches before then. We will also consider that any sanctions imposed by FIFA will be considered abusive, void. “

At the moment there are no answers and comments from FIFA and CAF but if most of the European leagues are stopped for the winter break, the Premier League will take the field three times between the day of December 26 and the first week of January. In short, the intent always seems to be the same: postpone departures as much as possible hoping for something to happen in the meantime and leave the players to their respective clubs.