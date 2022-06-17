Clues against Ángel del Villar: concerts by Gerardo Ortiz

In April 2018, Jose Angel del Villar made the wrong decision: his firm Del Entertainment, a subsidiary of the company Del Records, was preparing to announce that one of its stars, a regional Mexican music singer, would stop performing at events promoted by Gallística Diamante, a Mexican firm linked to cartels of the drug But at the last minute, Del Villar decided that more than 3.5 million pesos was worth taking the risk and violating US law. He now faces a federal indictment along with his partner, Lucas Scalisifor conducting business with a designated drug trafficker.

According to a review by MILLENNIUMthe artist who put Del Villar in the crosshairs of the US authorities was Gerardo Ortiz, famous for his narcocorridos, and who between 2018 and 2019 was represented by Del Records.

“Individual A (Gerardo Ortiz) has no choice but to obey US law and not allow any of my shows to be booked by individuals that he Treasury Department has sanctioned”, reads a statement that Del Entertainment prepared, but never made public, and that was obtained in a search conducted at its offices.

According to the indictment, in the possession of MILLENNIUMthe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which was already investigating the case, warned Ortiz that he would incur a crime if he continued with his plan to perform in concerts in Mexico promoted by Premier Ticketanother name of Gallística Diamante, because its handler, Jesús Mutt Pérez Alvear, was designated on April 6, 2018 as a narcotics trafficker under the Law for the Designation of Foreign Narcotics Leaders, since it had been detected that laundered money from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), by mixing it with the profits obtained from the sale of tickets and activities related to the concerts. Despite this, José Ángel del Villar’s plans did not change.

The FBI even intercepted a voice message where Lucas Scalisifinancial president of Del Entertainment, explained that his partner José Ángel del Villar wanted him to travel to Mexico to meet with Jesús Pérez, so that he would deliver money that he owed to another firm linked to Del Entertainment.

Since then, Scalisi expressed concern about creating a “paper trail” linking Pérez to his partner Del Villar, since he was aware that Pérez “was under Internal Security supervision,” for which planned that the links with the name of Pérez Alvear were hidden until the situation is resolved.

But that never happened and Gerardo Ortiz traveled on April 27, 2018 to the San Marcos Fair, in Aguascalientes, on a paid private jet with José Ángel Del Villar’s American Express credit card. The charter firm GoGo, which contracted the private flight company WorldWide Jet, explained that for that day the authorities of the Aguascalientes International Airport they had closed the landings at the time they were looking to arrive.

However, that was not a problem, a Del Entertainment employee said that he had connections with the government and managed to get the airport open to receive the artist. That day, Ortiz was so late that he didn’t show up until early the next day.28th of April.

Transfers and deposits to Ángel del Villar

But that was not all, after that concert, the FBI detected other transfers and deposits to an account in Mexico linked to José Ángel Del Villar, in the name of DEL MELODÍA ENTERTAINMENTS DE RL DE CV. In total, they detected 11 deposits for a total of 3 million 500 thousand pesos for the presentation of Ortiz, along with some others, in concerts in Mexicali, Baja California; Salamanca, Guanajuato; Chiapas and San José de Iturbide, Guanajuato. Events confirmed after review by MILLENNIUM.

According to the FBI investigation, business between José Ángel Del Villar and Jesús Pérez Alvear ended in March 2019, a couple of months after Gerardo Ortiz’s last presentation in Guanajuato.

DMZ