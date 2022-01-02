CM Betting: Chelsea-Liverpool, but not only. Here is the quatern which is worth 14.5 times the post | Our bets

Liverpool’s defeat in Leicester, Chelsea’s home draw with Brighton, City’s victory at Arsenal. In a few days the Premier League seems to have closed, behind a team, that of Pep, which does not know what it means to make mistakes. Indeed, he makes mistakes but then always manages to correct them. And in football such a talent leads you to victory and others to completely lose their minds. Today we will see, between Chelsea and Liverpool, who responds to the call to try to win this title that belongs to City and who answers: “Thank you, I have already given”. Klopp stopped by Covid, the words of the “Inter” Lukaku: this direct confrontation, difficult as it was, seems to have become hell. It remains only to win it, because even a draw would give amusement and sneers in the home of the leaders. Who put on the seven leagues boots. Indeed, of the eleven victories. In a row. The draw is worth little or nothing, there will be goals. Liverpool seem the most in the ball, if Salah had converted the penalty shot and saved by Schmeichel after a quarter of an hour that game would have been a walk. Instead … It goes with the goal, Chelsea is not dead yet.

This is the cartel game, the total, the whole. But first there are three to enjoy. Where I do not see boredom, indeed what I see are very decent shares. In Brentford-Aston Villa and Leeds-Burnley I play with the same row of toy soldiers. That of the goal / over 2.5, for both cases paid a bang. Ten goals in the last four (in Premier and Championship) between Brentford and Aston Villa; eleven between Leed and Burnley (including the EFL). I believe in these goals / over 2.5.

I close with Everton-Brighton. Everton has hit the ground, five points behind Brighton: they should win it in every way but it is one thing to say it is quite another to succeed. Thirteen goals have sprung up out of nowhere in the last four direct matches at Goodison Park. Respected media for my choice.

Guys, this is a quatern that opening in 2022 would be from lamb to scottadito with fine wine. Avsalut.

Chelsea-Liverpool goal (odds 1.62)

Brentford-Aston Villa goals / over 2.5 (2.40)

Leeds-Burnley goals / over 2.5 (2.04)

Everton-Brighton goals (1.83)

The quatern is worth 14.5 times the stake