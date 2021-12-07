CM Betting: Milan out, Porto wins and flies to the second round. Real Madrid-Inter … | Our bets

Last for those who beat. Before moving on to the round of 16 of Champions League or to retreat into Europa League. Or to go and play the slice of the championship that remains looking at theEurope on TV. Of the Milanese the most decisive is certainly that of the Meazza tra Milan And Liverpool but given the Rossoneri’s staffing difficulties it is difficult to go into the minefield of hypotheses.

On the other hand, there is a nice share at Bernabeu where theInter goes to arrange on the green cloth the last chances to qualify at the head of the group. And where one of the key players to trigger the over 2.5 (or more) shouldn’t be on the pitch. That is to say Benzema. In the days leading up to the trip to Madrid the Inter faction explained how little difference there is between ranking first or second, given the pitfalls of the urn. A point of view that I agree with, which makes me think that neither of them will squeeze like a lemon. Yes, they will try to win it, but with the soft pace of non-decisive challenges. I quickly return to the good altitude I mentioned above: 2.15 for the under 2.5 seems to me the best possible way out (but if you are an Inter fan you can easily do without it and cheer for a success).

Of the others not much remains even if Porto-Atletico Madrid is the one that intrigues me the most. The Spaniards played in a bad group for their levels; in Milan they stole the result thanks to Cakir’s final penalty, at the last always with Milan they were put under the Wanda Metropolitano and defeated by Messias, today they have to do much more but the Porto I admired is much better. And by winning the Portuguese, who are a point above the colchoneros and rossoneri, would have the world in their hands. Stratospheric altitude.

Closing with the Borussia Dortmund, still pissed off for having lost the clash for the German title with the Bayern. Any result will come from here, the gialloneri will still remain third. But the push they will release will come from 2-3 against Lewa and company. Honestly, the Turks that I have been able to see in this edition are an ordinary antagonist, any: zero points and fourteen decansi fourteen goals conceded. Partial / final German victory, to get closer to 10/1!

Real Madrid-Inter under 2.5 (odds 2.15)

Porto-Atletico Madrid 1 (2.65)

Borussia Dortmund-Besiktas partial / final 1/1 (1.70)

The terno is worth 9.68 times the stake

by Misterpalmieri

Last for those who beat. Before moving on to the Champions League round of 16 or relegating to the Europa League. Or to go and play the slice of the championship that remains while watching Europe on TV. Of the Milanese the most decisive is certainly that of the Meazza between Milan and Liverpool but given the Rossoneri’s staffing difficulties it is difficult to go into the minefield of hypotheses.

Instead, there is a good share at the Bernabeu where Inter are going to arrange the last chances of qualifying at the top of the group on the green cloth. And where one of the key players to trigger the over 2.5 (or more) shouldn’t be on the pitch. That is Benzema. In the days leading up to the trip to Madrid the Inter faction explained how little difference there is between ranking first or second, given the pitfalls of the urn. A point of view that I agree with, which makes me think that neither of them will squeeze like a lemon. Yes, they will try to win it, but with the soft pace of non-decisive challenges. I quickly return to the high altitude I was talking about above: 2.15 for the under 2.5 seems to me the best possible way out (but if you are an Inter fan you can easily do without it and cheer for a success).

Not much remains of the others, even though Porto-Atletico Madrid is the one that intrigues me the most. The Spaniards played in a bad group for their levels; in Milan they stole the result thanks to Cakir’s final penalty, at the last always with Milan they were put under the Wanda Metropolitano and defeated by Messias, today they have to do much more but the Porto I admired is much better. And by winning the Portuguese, who are a point above the colchoneros and rossoneri, would have the world in their hands. Stratospheric altitude.

Closing with Borussia Dortmund, still pissed off for having lost the clash for the German title with Bayern at home. Any result will come from here, the gialloneri will still remain third. But the push they will release will come from 2-3 against Lewa and company. Honestly, the Turks that I have been able to see in this edition are an ordinary antagonist, any: zero points and fourteen decansi fourteen goals conceded. Partial / final German victory, to get closer to 10/1!

Real Madrid-Inter under 2.5 (odds 2.15)

Porto-Atletico Madrid 1 (2.65)

Borussia Dortmund-Besiktas partial / final 1/1 (1.70)

The terno is worth 9.68 times the stake