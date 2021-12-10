CME Group launches Micro Ethereum Futures (MET)

Yesterday there CME Group, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, has announced the launch of its new product: Micro Ethereum Futures.

CME Group and Micro Ethereum Futures

To expand its offer of crypto derivatives, CME adds Micro Ethereum Futures.

The newest member of the CME Group cryptocurrency product family has arrived. Micro Ether futures are available for trading. https://t.co/bJoZWA7qZz – CME Group (@CMEGroup) December 6, 2021

“The latest member of CME Group’s cryptocurrency product family has arrived. Ether micro futures are available for trading. “

The Micro Ethereum Futures (MET) is a limited size ethereum futures contract, equal to 1/10 of ETH, which are made available above all to the small investors to provide them with precise exposure to the Ethereum market.

In its description, the CME Group states that the new METs can also be used to optimize trading strategiesg, like manage risk in a reduced way, but also to add the crypto derivative product as diversification in its investment portfolio.

About that, Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products, ha commented:

“The launch of the Micro Ethereum Futures underscores the significant growth and liquidity we have seen in our cryptocurrency futures and options. Sized to one-tenth of an ETH, METs will provide an efficient and cost-effective way for a range of market participants – from institutions to sophisticated and active individual traders – to hedge the risk of ETH’s spot price or to more nimbly execute trading strategies. trading on ETH, all while maintaining the characteristics and advantages of the larger Ether futures of the CME Group ”.

A new product on crypto

Mirco Ethereum Futures add to crypto derivatives offered by the CME Group including i Micro Bitcoin Futures, Bitcoin Futures, Bitcoin Futures Options and Ethereum Futures.

As of early May 2021, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange already had launched the Micro Bitcoin Futures.

They too were from 1/10 BTC size and cash settled, like the previous ones, based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate which acts as a reference rate, once a day, of the US dollar price of BTC.

While, just last February 2021, the world’s largest options and futures exchange, the CME had launched Ethereum futures.

Ethereum (ETH): price above $ 4000 and protocol developments

In the past 24 hours, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has been dumped which led it to even touch the $ 3,900 level, returning soon after above the $ 4,000 mark and valid, at the time of writing, $ 4,374.

For more than a month, ETH has been trying to stay above $ 4,000, rarely slipping below the threshold, but also touching of the new ATH – All Time High which reached $ 5,000.

From a project development point of view, Ethereum is also addressing its own transition to Ethereum 2.0.

At the moment, the community has been asked to proceed with the merge test (fusion), between its traditional Ethereum blockchain with the Beacon Chain, to go from PoW to PoS, and start the path that would also lead to a decrease in transaction fees.