CMF vs PSG Dream11 Team Predictions and tips for today’s Ligue 1 game: Check the captain, vice-captain and likely XIs for today’s Ligue 1 match – Reuters Sports News

CMF vs PSG Dream11 Team Predictions and suggestions for today’s Ligue 1 game between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain: Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are set to travel to Stade Gabriel-Montpied on Sunday to face 17th-placed Clermont Foot in their next domestic league game. The home side will come into this game having lost to Nantes in a five-goal thriller in their last game in the French top flight and will be looking to steal a point from the French giants by putting their best foot forward. Clermont are currently a point clear of the relegation zone with one game less and will be eager to create a little more distance between them and 18th-placed AS Saint-Étienne.

The tourists, meanwhile, recorded a resounding 5-1 win over Lorient in Ligue 1 and will be looking to continue their winning march. Neymar jr and Kylian Mbappe netted a brace for their side while Lionel Messi netted as PSG sank their rivals. Nigerian striker Terem Moffi scored his team’s only goal.

Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain; here is everything you need to know:

CMF vs PSG Broadcasting

The Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

CMF vs PSG Live

The Ligue 1 match between CMF and PSG is available live on voot.Com

Match details CMF vs PSG

The match between CMF and PSG will be played on Sunday April 10 at the Stade Gabriel Montpied. The match between CMF and PSG will start at 00:30 (IST).

Choice of captain and vice-captain of CMF against PSG Dream11:

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice captain: Neymar Jr.

CMF vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalie: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Akim Zedadka, Alidu Seidu

Midfielders: Yohann Magnin, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum

Strikers: Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Jim Allevinah

Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Possible starting composition of Clermont Foot: Ouparine Djoco, Akim Zedadka, Alidu Seidu, Florent Ogier, Jean-Claude Billong, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Yohann Magnin, Jason Berthomier, Jodel Dossou, Mohamed Bayo, Jim Allevinah

Possible starting line-up for Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

