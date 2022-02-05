CMIT TV | Inter, Biasin on Brozovic: “It will take 5/6 days”

On CMIT TV Biasin spoke about the Inter market, in particular the situation linked to Brozovic

“There is apprehension linked to the renewal of Brozovic. A week ago, here, I said that the Barcelona and the Tottenham they tried to knock on Brozovic’s door. Barcelona made his attempt a few weeks ago and offered 8 million, but he declined. This does not mean that Barcelona come out ”. So spoke Fabrizio Biasin intervened live at the CM.IT TV.

However, there seem to be positive sensations around the Croatian: “The feeling is that the renewal will take place, but he is stalling. It will take at least 5/6 days because commas are being dealt with. As long as there is no signature, there are no certainties. L’Inter presented his renewal offer to Brozovic and the entourage accepted. Now you are seeing the commas. Until the commas are in place, you have to wait. “. On Kessie: “Unlike Brozovic, he didn’t give great certainties to Milan. If Barcelona and Tottenham are looking for Brozovic, I think they can also bet on Kessie. Inter seems to me to be a bit thrown over there “. Also close for renewal Marotta: “While commas are studied for Brozovic, Marotta, Help and the other two managers will sign a two-year renewal, perhaps even more for Marotta. It’s really all done ”.

Inter, Biasin on Perisic: “See you again in March”

Biasin also talked about the derby: “Inter have always played their game against every opponent, Pegs I think he has Kessie in mind behind Giroud to try both to disturb Brozovic and to be dangerous. I think this can be a nice weapon. Pioli always finds a key to stay afloat, I expect a really hard-fought race to the end. Inter even with only 2 points between Milan and Naples closer to the Scudetto? Too early for me, if Milan were to lose the derby they should start looking back, because it potentially goes down to -10. In October Inter were 7 points behind Napoli and Milan and seemed doomed. ”. Returning to the transfer market, on the next Nerazzurri defender: “Bremer he is very interested, he has renewed and done something like a great lord. I think it has a lot of market abroad. In my opinion he will not arrive Luiz Felipe. I think another central will arrive “.

On Perisic: “With him we will meet again in March calmly to think about next year. Inter took home Gosens because he needed certainty and will propose renewal to Perisic at normal figures (3 / 3.5 million a year) and at the moment enormous distance, but there are no ongoing disputes.