CMIT TV | Juventus, the announcement on Dybala-Inter: “There is a promise that binds him to Marotta”

Inter are one of the clubs on the trail of Paulo Dybala by virtue of the expiration of the contract with Juventus

In the week that Paulo’s agent Dybala will meet the Juventus to decree the future of the Argentine, it is the great interest thatInter has shown in recent times to snatch the ‘Joya’ from the bianconeri at no cost.

A move that in some respects would be reminiscent of the operation Calhanoglu last summer, when the Nerazzurri managed to sniff out the super free parameter after the non-renewal with the Milan. The one related to Dybala, However, for economic reasons it is probably a bargain at the limit, as explained in the afternoon by the well-known journalist Fabrizio Biasin live on CMIT TV.

This is the thought of the reporter who has revealed a promise that binds Dybala to Marotta: “The fact that Marotta has a passion for Dybala, among other things reciprocated because the first to write to Marotta when he was kicked out of Juventus was Dybala, writing to him: ‘Sooner or later we will return to work together’. In my opinion, in the end he will go on together with Juventus, but even in the event of a break-up it is not taken for granted that an agreement can be reached with Inter. Let’s assume that Dybala accepts 7 million for five years, gross would be 70 million and Inter do not do this. Certainly Marotta is attentive to this matter, but the possibilities are very few ”.

Inter market that second Biasin will go beyond the name of Luis Suarez, relaunched a few days ago in Spain: “Here I don’t even leave room for other answers. With respect to this item, I took the liberty of doing my own checks. When asked, the answer was: ‘Yes, let’s take Cavani too’. Operation that does not make sense, as strong as the player is. It is precisely strategically that Inter cannot afford a losing investment. He did it with Dzeko because he needed to stop Lukaku’s farewell, but it won’t become a habit. When there is something that can make sense in the least, it is discussed, but when it is a senseless shot it must be nipped in the bud “.

On the current events, however, the journalist sees the undertaking this evening in the house of the very complicated Liverpool: “The bad thing about 0-2 in the first leg is that it takes the electricity out of the pre-match. I struggle to find holds, then you must always be optimistic. But I’m not particularly tense about this pre-match because I’m aware that more than a miracle is needed ”.

Inter, there is no rush for the renewal of Simone Inzaghi

Compared to the news this morning, Fabrizio Biasin has curbed the rumors about the imminent proposal to renew theInter for Simone Inzaghi: “I believe that it is a media outing that makes sense because this thing will happen, but that is not really linked to current events. It was also talked about at Christmas. Inter will go ahead with Inzaghi, but there is no urgency. More than anything else it is to send a signal in the end of the season, the certainty is that Inzaghi will be the manager of Inter next season. Inzaghi knows like everyone else that it will still be a complicated summer for Inter, as for most of the Italians ”.

The Nerazzurri reporter, however, is cautious on the incoming market: “Inter will try to make a forward, maybe not a second but a first striker, a starter in place of Dzeko, the current Scamacca. It’s not necessarily him, because it takes a lot of money. Then a central defense and we will try to complete the squad, someone says Frattesi. But nothing sensational, no 100 million hit and no 8 million salary ”.

However, the Nerazzurri movements should also concern the defense, where the favorite of Biasin stay Bremer: “If I had to choose, I’ll take it in a poke. Not only for what he has been showing for a year now, I really like the professional for what he did for Turin. For the renewal, for the way he talks, for his attitude on the pitch, he seems to me to have a nice kind of attitude. The problem is that everyone wants it ”.