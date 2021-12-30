CMIT TV | Pif-Inter, double announcement live: “Obvious need”

The possible acquisition of Inter by Pif continues to be discussed, especially in the last hours. Double ad live

L’Inter he does not want to interrupt his race for the resumption of the championship. The Nerazzurri lived a great period after the derby against Milan, not missing a shot anymore.

At the same time, however, we continue to talk about the future of society: the shadow of Pif hovers over the Nerazzurri ownership. The journalist Filippo Grassia focused on the possible reversal in society to the microphones of CMIT TV: “The report went ahead and one of the nodes concerned the problem of the shares that had been under guarantee not only for Oaktree and therefore it was necessary for Zhang to be available also on the part of the shareholders. From what I knew – reveals Grassia – the agreement would have been reached on a lower figure, but we must take into account how much this Saudi fund can grant to the family Zhang of liquidity “.

Then he continues his examination: “The big problem of Inter, and I feel like smiling when I hear about the transfer market, concerns the fact that every month the Nerazzurri have to incur costs around 15-18 million euros per month. You will realize the need for liquidity on the part of Inter ”.

And now it’s time for negotiations: “There was an acceleration because some situations have been unraveled that those who buy rightly want to have the guarantee of being able to enter with full rights. I think it’s an agreement that can do everyone good: Inter Milan for liquidity problems; to the Zhang family and to Steven himself who would come out in an extremely honorable way after a Scudetto with a very good staff and at the highest levels. Let’s not forget, his family in Inter have injected at least 680 million euros into Inter. “

Inter, from Pif to the stadium: the latest

Grassia also talks about the stadium project, in relation to Pif’s possible entry into the company: “The stadium is certainly part of the negotiations, let’s remember that they needed major funding to carry out the day-to-day running of the club. Either the Zhang family sells as it turned out in early December, or they need to look for an investor who can acquire a major stake. In your opinion, there are investors who are able to put on the plate over 500 million euros without having a majority, but the speech concerns all the clubs that are moving forward in this respect. The stadium has a cost, but then a rent ”.

The stadium is, therefore, an essential issue for revenues: “What some don’t understand, I also put Mayor Sala into it, that Inter and Milan without stage of ownership they lose approx 50-80 million euros a year. Each year the two companies start with this less amount to invest. I am amazed at those who still cling to the nostalgia of San Siro, it is an ancient stadium that does not offer services. I recently reviewed the Park of the Princes, escalators, private rooms, but it is a stadium where it is good to go ”.

Biasin’s position on Pif at Inter

The possible arrival of Pif also spoke live Fabrizio Biasin, this time denying the latest news and reporting the rumors coming from Inter: “I don’t know anything about this type of negotiations that have come up to date in the last 24 hours. I don’t know if this negotiation exists and if it is considering a change of ownership. I picked up the phone and listened to the company bell and was told that nothing exists right now. The Zhang family wants to give solidity to its project. Zhang is in the United States because he lived there for 9 years, he even got his degree there. The will to move forward together is certified, Zhang will also be there for the Super Cup to watch the match between Inter and Juventus“.