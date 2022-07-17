‘C’mon, c’mon’, by Mike Mills | Film review

It is evident that joaquin phoenix He is a great actor because of the way he has known how to support himself and replicate his companions on the screen. Having reviewed his filmography, one finds that Phoenix always carries the weight that he does, since in an almost providential way he is always surrounded by extraordinary actors whom he helps (and is helped by) to shine.

what would become of joker —directed in 2019 by Todd Phillips— without the well-known acting duel in which he faced robert deniro? And taking the memory back, what would have become of Commodus, the rabid emperor, if he had not had to face in the arena of the Roman circus to Russell Crowe in Gladiatordirected by Ridley Scott in 2000?

The opposition, in the art of cinema, acquires special significance when it occurs in areas closer to the specifically human. Love, for example. The voice of Scarlett Johansson in Shedirected by Spike Jonze in 2013, it was all Joaquin Phoenix needed to deliver a haunting portrait of a man falling in love with an operating system.

And there is more. Phoenix in each of these movies is always a different person. He is an artist who really knows how to embody diverse characters with whom he plays with what the actors call the “well of memories”, the emotional material with which he recreates fiction: his inner child. Precisely for this reason, of all the films of this actor, perhaps the most representative is C’mon, c’mon, always forwarddirected by Mike Mills in 2021 and available on Amazon Prime. It is the first time that Phoenix has fought a histrionic duel with such a child. The result is spectacular.

Jesse is eight years old. He is a weird mix of genius and crazy who Uncle Johnny, played by Phoenix, has to take care of. Thanks to the assembly and the magnificent script by Mills, one gradually understands that the madness of Jesse, the boy, has its origin in a bipolar father. But, in addition, it is also becoming evident that Joaquin Phoenix, in C’mon, c’monis having to play its director.

The script of Mike Mills It is written practically in the first person. Indeed, the uncle in charge of the little boy who is, at the same time, as charming as he is unbearable, is, like Mills, a documentary filmmaker.

The film has several moments that have been filmed as if it were a documentary. Much could be said about the way in which the director plays here with the limit between reality and cinema, between documentary and fiction, but the truth is that the best thing about the film is that it is classic in the best sense of the word. The black and white photography recalls the great Hollywood cinema of the 1970s.

C’mon, c’mon it is art that seems to have recovered an emotionality that today’s cinema lost somewhere. And one is moved. And he appreciates it. The meeting between Joaquin Phoenix and the boy Woody Norman offers moments reminiscent of paper moondirected in 1973 by Peter Bogdanovicheither Kramer vs. Kramerdirected by Robert Benton in 1979.

A slightly crazy boy lies on the floor to listen to a Bach cantata at full volume, his mother has abandoned him, Uncle Johnny appears, asks him to turn down the volume, the fight between the two actors begins, a kind of dance of looks and replicas and counter-replicas in which Mike Mills and his actors have managed to produce the portrait of something that all of us, inhabitants of this strange century, are concerned about and also touch: childhood.