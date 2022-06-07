CNCO, Kim Loaiza, Farruko and more artists who will sing

San Juan, PR — June 6, 2022 — Telemundo today announced a new group of Latin music stars that will perform at Your Urban Music Awards 2022to celebrate the rhythm that moves the world. Blessd, magic casper, CNCO, Farruko, pheid, Kim Loiza, Manuel Turizo, Miky Woodz, Nathanael Cano, ovi, Sofia Reyes, VF7 Y Victor Manuelle will perform on stage at the highly anticipated awards show to be broadcast for the first time live on Telemundo on Thursday, June 23 at 7pm/6c, from San Juan, Puerto Rico. They join a talented group of previously announced artists that includes Christian Nodal, Ivy Queen, Jay Wheeler, Mary Becerra, N’Klabe, nino garcia, 21st floor, sech Y Zion & Lennox. Tickets for the event are on sale through Ticketera.

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Farruko, who has seven nominations, will arrive at the show after the successful launch of his song “Nazareno”, the first to be released after announcing a spiritual conversion. magic casperwho rose to fame with “Te boté”, will arrive with a nomination for the award for Top Urban Tropical Song for his song “Travesuras Remix”; while the rapper Miky Woodz, with two nominations, will perform on stage after the success of her most recent single “Nobody” with Jay Wheeler and Nio Garcia and her collaboration with salsa singer Victor Manuelle on “Vamo’ a ver si el gas pela”. Cuban reggaeton player Ovidio Crespo, better known as OVI, It will arrive after releasing a new trap and competing for three prizes.

Bringing a fusion of pop and reggaeton is CNCO, with two nominations, and those who join the celebration after releasing their most recent single “La equivocada”. Highlighting other fusions are Colombian artists Manuel Turizo, Feid Y Blessd. Manuel Turizo, With three nominations, he will perform after premiering his first bachata with the song titled “La Bachata”. For her part, pheid, one of urban music’s rising young figures, arrives with two nominations and following the success of her most recent single “Punishment” from her much-anticipated upcoming album. Rounding out this group is singer-songwriter and rapper Blessdnominated for four awards, who has become known for combining popular Colombian music with hip-hop and reggaeton rhythms and recently obtained his first No. 1 on Billboard with “Medallo” by the hands of Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavarez.

With the mixture of the Mexican regional and the urban comes the Mexican Nathanael Cano, with four nominations, who will perform after releasing his album natakong; and to provide a tropical rhythm is the Puerto Rican salsero Victor Manuellewith a nomination for the prize of Top Urban Tropical Song for his song “Vamo’ a ver si el gas pela”, and who comes to the stage of “Premios Tu Música Urbano” after launching his album Side A Side B.

Among the female artists are the Mexican singer Sofia Reyes, who is presented with two nominations and after his recent collaboration with the rock group Train on his single “Cleopatra”. Meanwhile, the young influencer and singer Kim Loiza, one of the young stars with the greatest projection, appears after the success of his songs “Después de las 12” with Ovi, and “Piketona” with Lele Pons. Proof that urban music is at its peak is the presentation of the young Valeria Fernández, or VF7, who has managed to place himself in the circle of urban music royalty at just 15 years old, the number that gives the title to his most recent album. So much Kim Loiza What VF7 are nominated for the award Top Female New Artist.

“Your Urban Music Awards” It is the only award that recognizes the best of Latin urban music, a movement that transcended the streets of Puerto Rico, and continues to prevail in the rest of the world with fusions of pop, tropical and regional Mexican music. For more information, visit www.premiostumusicaurbano.com, the official website of the “Premios Tu Música Urbano” 2022. For the latest news, follow the awards on social media and join the conversation using #PremiosTuMusicaUrbano or #PTMU.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

MORE NEWS ON YOUR URBAN MUSIC AWARDS

The 10 songs that every Bad Bunny fan should have on their playlist

Nio García: 5 curiosities about the singer of ‘AM’ and ‘Travesuras’

Nathanael Cano: How much money does the creator of the lying corridos have?



