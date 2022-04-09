CNEA participated in the inauguration of the CABIN Nuclear Medicine Service

Together with the Governor of Chubut Mariano Arcioni, the president of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA) Adriana Serquis attended the inauguration of the Nuclear Medicine Service of the Center for Bionuclear Applications (CABIN), located in the city of Comodoro Rivadavia.

In this way, the first hybrid SPECT/CT system was launched, which allows taking very high resolution images, and also a system for positron emission tomography and computed tomography (PET/CT).

As part of the National Nuclear Medicine Plan, the CNEA collaborates with the construction and remodeling of 1,802 covered square meters for the expansion of the CABIN Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Services. In the coming months, it is planned to start up a Platform Accelerator and a Brachytherapy team.

During the opening ceremony, the president of the CNEA highlighted the agreements that made it possible to strengthen capacities in the care of nuclear medicine services in 2018. “We provided two accelerators, one of which is already in operation; a CT scanner for planning, SPECT and PET imaging, and brachytherapy equipment that will be available by the end of August.”

“A great job was done. In addition, its workers have been able to train and train because we contribute to the training of human resources and specialists who make this grow from customer service and knowledge”, added Serquis.

In addition to references from the medical center’s directory, the local mayor Juan Pablo Luque participated in the opening ceremony; the Minister of Health Fabián Puratich; the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Industry and Commerce Leandro Cavaco; the Administrative Director and the Medical Director of CABIN, Juan José Nieto and Jorge Brugna, respectively. Also present were the manager of the Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Area of ​​the CNEA, Gustavo Santa Cruz, and the deputy manager of the Operational Coordination of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Centers, Fernando Laurinec.

ABOUT CABIN

The Center for Bionuclear Applications (CABIN) is a non-profit civil institution, created 33 years ago, which belongs to the Provincial State, but is managed by a consortium made up of nine institutions: Province of Chubut, Municipality of Comodoro Rivadavia, Municipality of Rada Tilly, National University of Patagonia San Juan Bosco, Comodoro Rivadavia Lions Club, Petrochemical Comodoro Rivadavia SA, Limited Popular Cooperative Society, Spanish Association of Mutual Aid and ADOS Comodoro Rivadavia.