CNET’s Sagittarius hip-hop celebrity list
All twelve zodiac signs have their fair share of superstars. Each Sagittarius season begins on November 22. With the season officially here, GameSpot is spotlighting the sign’s top performers.
Sagittarius season has officially begun. In honor of the fiery season, here is a list of all the influential men and women who are proud centaurs and centauresses:
Nicki Minaj
Date of birth: December 8, 1982
Onika Tanya Maraj Petty is a rapper, singer, songwriter and actress from Trinidad and Tobago. Known notably as the “Queen of Rap”, she has maintained a steady career in the ever-changing music industry for over ten years and has maintained her versatility and adaptability through it all.
news
Date of birth: December 3, 1992
Miami Rapper Jatavia Shakara Johnson is a member of the popular female rap duo city girls, which debuted in 2017.
asian doll
Date of birth: December 7, 1996
Misharron Jermeshia Allen is a Dallas-based rapper best known for her single “Itty Bitty B*tches,” a sample from “Itty Bitty Piggy” by Nicki Minaj.
Trina
Date of birth: December 3, 1978
Katrina Laverne-Taylor is a rapper, songwriter and television personality from Miami, Florida. She is popularly known as “Da Baddest B*tch” for her iconic verse on the song “Nann”, which launched her career.
Janelle Monae
Date of birth: December 1, 1985
Janelle Monae Robinson is a singer, songwriter and actress from Kansas City. Her Grammy-nominated debut single, “Tightrope,” gave fans a fresh take on alternative R&B with hints of jazz influences.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Date of birth: December 6, 1995,
New York rapper and label owner Julius Dubose is best known for his Artist series. The young rapper adds versatility to his music, talking about mental health, relationships, and many other common stresses of his generation.
PnB Rock
Date of birth: December 9, 1991
Death: September 12, 2022
Rakim Hashem Allen was a rapper and singer from Germantown, Pennsylvania. In September, he tragically lost his life in an attempted armed robbery.
Little baby
Date of birth: December 3, 1994
Dominique Amani Jones is a chart-topping rapper, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta. With three consecutive No. 1 songs on the charts, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper has what it takes to be hip-hop’s next superstar.
DMX
Date of birth: December 18, 1970
Death: April 9, 2021
Rapper and actor from Mount Vernon, Earl Simmons died of a cocaine-induced heart attack. The Ruff Ryder left a mark on the hip-hop community with countless hits such as “What These B*tches Want” and “Get It On The Floor”.
The game
Date of birth: November 29, 1979
Jayceon Terrell Taylor is a rapper, songwriter and record producer from Compton, California. With a career spanning over 20 years, The documentary the artist has kept a consistency and has always paid homage to his hometown.
