CNET’s Sagittarius hip-hop celebrity list

All twelve zodiac signs have their fair share of superstars. Each Sagittarius season begins on November 22. With the season officially here, GameSpot is spotlighting the sign’s top performers.

Sagittarius season has officially begun. In honor of the fiery season, here is a list of all the influential men and women who are proud centaurs and centauresses:

Nicki Minaj

Date of birth: December 8, 1982

Onika Tanya Maraj Petty is a rapper, singer, songwriter and actress from Trinidad and Tobago. Known notably as the “Queen of Rap”, she has maintained a steady career in the ever-changing music industry for over ten years and has maintained her versatility and adaptability through it all.

news

Date of birth: December 3, 1992

Miami Rapper Jatavia Shakara Johnson is a member of the popular female rap duo city ​​girls, which debuted in 2017.

asian doll

Date of birth: December 7, 1996

Misharron Jermeshia Allen is a Dallas-based rapper best known for her single “Itty Bitty B*tches,” a sample from “Itty Bitty Piggy” by Nicki Minaj.

Trina

Date of birth: December 3, 1978

Katrina Laverne-Taylor is a rapper, songwriter and television personality from Miami, Florida. She is popularly known as “Da Baddest B*tch” for her iconic verse on the song “Nann”, which launched her career.

Janelle Monae

Date of birth: December 1, 1985

Janelle Monae Robinson is a singer, songwriter and actress from Kansas City. Her Grammy-nominated debut single, “Tightrope,” gave fans a fresh take on alternative R&B with hints of jazz influences.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Date of birth: December 6, 1995,

New York rapper and label owner Julius Dubose is best known for his Artist series. The young rapper adds versatility to his music, talking about mental health, relationships, and many other common stresses of his generation.

PnB Rock

Date of birth: December 9, 1991

Death: September 12, 2022

Rakim Hashem Allen was a rapper and singer from Germantown, Pennsylvania. In September, he tragically lost his life in an attempted armed robbery.

Little baby

Date of birth: December 3, 1994

Dominique Amani Jones is a chart-topping rapper, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta. With three consecutive No. 1 songs on the charts, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper has what it takes to be hip-hop’s next superstar.

DMX

Date of birth: December 18, 1970

Death: April 9, 2021

Rapper and actor from Mount Vernon, Earl Simmons died of a cocaine-induced heart attack. The Ruff Ryder left a mark on the hip-hop community with countless hits such as “What These B*tches Want” and “Get It On The Floor”.

The game

Date of birth: November 29, 1979

Jayceon Terrell Taylor is a rapper, songwriter and record producer from Compton, California. With a career spanning over 20 years, The documentary the artist has kept a consistency and has always paid homage to his hometown.

